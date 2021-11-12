Sh Rashid says ‘unaware’ of TLP accord details

RAWALPINDI: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has said the next three months are very crucial but nothing is going to happen.

“I was a supporter of talks with TLP from the very first day. The next three months are very crucial but nothing is going to happen. The opposition plays only on TV. The allied parties of government have reservations on the electoral reforms,” he said while talking to the media at the inauguration ceremony of Abdul Qadir Khan Block in Girls’ Degree College at Dhok Mangtal here Thursday.

Referring to the accord with TTP, he said, “I was in favour of talks with TTP from the very first day. I don’t want bloodshed. I was part of the first agreement and I still stand by it. But the contents of second accord are not in my knowledge.”

He underlined that change will only take place in politics when the circumstances (weather) change. Opposition plays only TV, TV. “I stand with the Prime Minister Imran Khan who will complete his five years constitutional term.”

About semi-final match between Pakistan and Australia, he said, “my final took place the day Pakistan had defeated India. My prayers are with all Pakistani players.”

Rawalpindi city figures top in education all over the country, he said, adding Dr Abdul Qadir Khan Block at Government Degree College for Women at Dhok Mangtal was completed at the cost of Rs15 million. “I am lucky person as all my desires stand fulfilled. I constructed three women universities despite severe crises,” he added. “We focussed building colleges in Dhoks. I had to resign when I constructed Fatima Jinnah University and will construct my last college project in Rawalpindi at the cost of Rs350 million.

He underlined population explosion as a serious problem and said “we must spread education if we want to eliminate poverty from the country. I have raised 60 educational institutions in Rawalpindi,” he said. The Lal Haveli will play its forceful role in imparting girls’ education.” —