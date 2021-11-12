Cabinet to approve conversion of KMDC into varsity in three months, says Wahab

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has decided to seek the cabinet’s approval to upgrade the Karachi Medical and Dental College (KMDC) to a varsity to be named Karachi Metropolitan University.

The Karachi KMC administrator, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, who also serves as the Sindh government’s spokesman and adviser to the chief minister on law, said this on Thursday while addressing as the chief guest an award ceremony of the Liaquat College of Medicine and Dentistry at the Darul Sahat Hospital.

He said that the approval for making the KMDC a metropolitan university would be obtained from the cabinet in the next three months. He vowed that he would make the KMDC an excellent and complete medical university.

He said the conversion of the Karachi Institute of Heart Diseases (KIHD) into a satellite centre of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) would enhance the quality of services offered by the former.

"If an NICVD's satellite centre is established in the KIHD, citizens can get the best facilities for treatment of heart diseases," he maintained. Liaquat College of Medicine and Dentistry Chairman Amir Chishti, Principal Dr Rasheed Naseem Khan and faculty members were also present at the ceremony, which was attended by a large number of medical students.

"This city, this province and this country is ours,” the KMC administrator said, adding that we all should come forward to make our country better. He said that he was also in favour of the revival of student unions, adding that students should learn politics.

Commenting on his decision to become a politician, Wahab said, “"It was very easy for me to practice. I used to go around with my family every year but I chose politics and thought that I should play my role for the service of the country. Now I can't give much time to home and children."