PPP proposes referendum on talks with TTP

ISLAMABAD: Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) proposed to hold referendum on talks with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TPP) under Article 48(6)(7) of the Constitution and let the nation decide and answer in ‘Yes’ or ‘No.’

While expressing the concerns on the talks between government and TTP, Mustafa Khokhar said the question of holding talks with TTP is of immense public importance and this decision cannot be taken unilaterally by any individual or the government.

He said the government has not developed any parliamentary consensus or taken nation into confidence before initiating talks with the TTP. “Such negotiations will be illegitimate and against the will of the people who have sacrificed the most in war against terrorism", he added.

Mustafa Khokhar said the government had already surrendered before TLP, another surrender agreement is being prepared in Afghanistan. “The joint opposition should strongly condemn and oppose talks with the TTP," he said.