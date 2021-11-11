KPCSW delegation meets PHC CJ

MARDAN: A delegation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on the Status of Women (KPCSW) met Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid on Monday.

The delegation was headed by Dr Riffat Sardar, chairperson KPCSW, along with Commission members Nasreen Khattak, Dr Kaneez Fatimah, Shabnam Nawaz Awan advocate and Rubina Naz advocate. The agenda of meeting was to ensure the quota for women in the judiciary along with zero-tolerance policy for domestic violence against women in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The chief justice was requested to ensure that women’s cases were treated on priority basis. Furthermore, it was also discussed that gender-based violence courts were functionalised soon and the judiciary strengthened in the merged areas, so that women in the merged districts get easy access to the justice system.