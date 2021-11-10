PML-N must end backdoor contacts: Kaira

Qamar Zaman Kaira

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Punjab senior leader Qamar Zaman Kaira has said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) must end backdoor contacts if it is sincere with its slogan of “Give respect to vote” and if it wants the rule of Constitution.

Talking to the media here on Tuesday, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in Punjab could have been toppled had the PMLN taken any initiative. He said the PMLN leadership wanted the PTI government to complete its five-year term.

He advised PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif to bring his entire party on his ideology as there were two narratives being pursued in PMLN currently.

He said the opposition alliance PDM [Pakistan Democratic Movement] no more existed now practically, claiming that in fact the PPP was the PDM. “As long as we were in the PDM, there was life in it,” he said.

“We want new election laws to be made with consensus,” he said. Qamar Zaman Kaira said that all the election rules and political ethics were being blatantly violated in NA-133 bye-elections. He alleged that the tehsil government authorities were removing the banners, flags and flexes of the PPP and appealed to the Election Commission to take notice of the situation. Kaira said the journey of PPP's victory in Punjab would once again begin from NA-133. He said those who said that the PPP had ended in Punjab would find the answer on Dec 5.

He criticised the PTI government over its inability to address the grievances of people and its failure to control price-hike. He said the government was itself admitting to its failures.