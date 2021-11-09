Unidentified minor girl raped, killed in Islamabad

A representative image.

ISLAMABAD: In a trembling incidence, an unidentified 10-year-old girl has been raped, killed and her body has been hidden in the public washroom of a deserted Metro Bus Station at H-11, any time during Sunday late night.

The victim could not be identified till the filing of this report. The police, however, claimed that the circumstantial evidences indicated that this heinous incident didn’t occur in or around the Islamabad or Rawalpindi but it happened other far flung area and the rapist shifted the dead body to Islamabad to hide his identity.

The Industrial Area Police, upon receiving information, reached the scene, took the dead body into custody and shifted it to PIMS Hospital for post mortem. “The preliminary post mortem report, confirmed the molestation of the minor girl, saying that bruises on her neck and other parts of her body are visible indicating inhuman torture before or during the callous act of rape,” people engaged in the investigation of the case, said.

However, this correspondent when tried to contact Dr Mubashir Daha, a spokesman of the PIMS Hospital to confirm the police statement, disconnected his cellular phone. The police investigators dealing with the case, when contacted by this scribe, said, “Security guard of the Metro Bus Station informed the police at about 8.30 am that a body of a minor girl is lying in a washroom of the Bus Station. A police team reached the scene and took the body into custody after gathering evidences and shifted it to PIMS Hospital.

The PIMS sources told this correspondent that samples had been collected as well as DNA from her body and sent for chemical examination and DNA to match with the suspect.

DIG (Operations) Afzaal Kausar, when contacted by this scribe about the investigation conducted till the filing of this report, said a high level team had been constituted to make headway to the suspect involved in the heinous offence of rape and killing. Apparently, the incident occurred in other location of any other city as no report of missing the minor girl has been registered in Islamabad or Rawalpindi.

He said that messages had been dispatched to entire police stations of the Punjab, KP and other probable areas around the twin-cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to identify the victim girl. The proper investigation could be initiated after identifying the minor victim, the DIG (Operations) concluded.