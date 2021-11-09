PM terms Madina state example of greatest civilisations

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said Monday that the beloved Prophet Hazrat Mohammad (Peace be upon him) first raised the moral standards of the state of Madina through his own supreme example of Sadiq and Ameen before they became one of the greatest civilisations.
He said this in a tweet and also shared a quote of Roman statesman Scipio, which states that no society is fortunate when its walls are standing while its morals are in ruin.
Meanwhile, Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here. During the meeting, various administrative and development issues, including the current law and order situation in the province, were discussed.
The prime minister was also briefed on the early inauguration of the Green Line Project to provide better transport facilities to the residents of Karachi.
