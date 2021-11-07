Dry, cold weather to continue

LAHORE: Dry and cold weather with smogy condition was witnessed in the city here on Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while cold in night.
Rainfall was recorded at several cities including Pattan, Kalam, Saidu Sharif, Malamjabba, Rawalakot, Garhidupatta and Murree.
Saturday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped down to -06°C while in Lahore it was 14.5°C and maximum was 28.3°C.
LAHORE: Newly-appointed Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmed Saturday assumed charge as CCPO Lahore.Prior to his appointment as...
LAHORE : The Punjab Emergency Service responded to 1132 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last...
KARACHI: To show solidarity with the Hindu community and express religious harmony, a large number of religious...
Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi district’s corona-virus positivity ratio was recorded at 0.7 per cent on Saturday, while...
KARACHI : The real culprits behind the murder of Nazim Jokhio, who was recently beaten to death in District Malir...
LAHORE: The district administration’s inspection teams carried out an operation in various parts of the provincial...