Nayza All Pakistan National Tennis finals today

LAHORE: All the finals of different categories in the Nayza All Pakistan National Tennis Championship 2021 will be played on Saturday (today) here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah.

In the boys U-18 semifinals, Abdullah Adnan beat Faizan Fayyaz 6-1, 6-1 and Mahatir Muhammad beat Shaeel Durab 6-1, 6-3. In the girls U-14 semifinals, Soha Ali beat Zoha Arshad 4-0, 4-0 and Soori Saad beat Javeeria Sagir 4-1, 4-0.