Two more fall prey to Covid-19 in Sindh

Two more patients of the coronavirus died overnight in Sindh, taking the death toll in the province to 7,582.

This was stated by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Friday. He added that two more patients lost his life, bringing the death toll to 7,582, which constituted a 1.6 per cent death rate.

He said that 13,789 samples were tested which detected 290 cases, which showed a 2.1 per cent current detection rate. So far 6,483,410 tests have been conducted against which 470,480 cases have been detected. Of them 95.8 per cent or 450,861 patients have recovered, including 113 overnight.

The CM said that currently 12,037 patients were under treatment. Of them 11,812 were in home isolation, 24 at isolation centres and 201 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 198 patients was stated to be critical, including 12 shifted to ventilators.

According to the chief minister, out of 290 new cases, 60 have been detected in Karachi -- 22 in District East, 12 each in Malir and Korangi districts, eight in District South and six in District Central.

Hyderabad reported 66 new cases, Badin 33, Matiari 27, Shaheed Benazirabad 15, Sanghar and Thatta 14 each, Tharparkar and Naushero Feroze 10 each, Mirpurkhas and Sujawal nine each, Larkana and Tando Allahyar seven each, Umerkot five, and Jacobabad, Jamshoro, Kashmore and Sukkur one each. The chief minister urged the people of the province to follow the Covid standard operating procedure.