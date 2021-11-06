PIA gets SAFA’s safety ratings

KARACHI: Pakistan’International Airlines on Friday said it had achieved safety ratings from European air safety watchdog SAFA.

"With zero index, it means that PIA is now ranked among the best airlines in the world which have safest operating records,' the airline said in a statement. SAFA or Safety Audit for Foreign-Origin Aircraft conducts periodic and surprise checks for all the non-European airlines at different airports across the world.

PIA, being under consistent scrutiny ever since the pilots license scandal surfaced was subjected to more extensive audit cheques at most of the international airports by SAFA inspectors. "However with zero findings being recorded by SAFA since last few weeks, it has lowered it safety hazard index to zero, which is a perfect score," it added.

Air Marshal Arshad Malik congratulated PIA team for their sincere efforts working tirelessly to achieve highest ever safety ratings. He said that now after the restructuring of PIA’s safety department more stringent in-house safety checks are undertaken on all its international flights.