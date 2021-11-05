Petrol up by Rs8.03 per litre, diesel by Rs8.14

KARACHI: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Thursday announced a new increase in prices of POL products across the country.

The petrol (MS) price has been increased by Rs8.03 per litre, which would now sell at Rs145.82 per litre. Similarly, High Speed Diesel (HSD) has been increased by Rs8.14 per litre, which would now sell at Rs142.62. The Kerosene Oil would now sell for Rs116.53 per litre after an increase of Rs6.27 per litre. The LDO (Light Diesel Oil) would now cost Rs114.07 following an increase of Rs 5.72 per litre. According to the annoucement, the notification would come into force from Nov 5 (Friday).