Zeeshan, Zohaib shine in Punjab Jinnah Development Golf Tour

LAHORE: Peshawar’s Zeeshan Khan and Zohaib Asif shined in the 4th Punjab Jinnah Development Golf Tour 2021 that started here at Royal Palm on Wednesday.

Both had the same 18 holes score of gross 68, four under par.

Another competitor who came up with an under par round of gross 70 was M Saqib of Lahore Garrison.

At under par rounds of gross 71 are Muhammed Imran (Defence Raya), Shahid Hanif (Gymkhana) and M Abid (Karachi Golf Club). At a score of 72 is Abdul Zahoor of Multan and at gross 73 are M Safdar (Gujranwala), Suleman Akhter (Gymkhana) and Sunny Masih (Gymkhana).