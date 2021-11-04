Zeeshan, Zohaib shine in Punjab Jinnah Development Golf Tour

LAHORE: Peshawar’s Zeeshan Khan and Zohaib Asif shined in the 4th Punjab Jinnah Development Golf Tour 2021 that started here at Royal Palm on Wednesday.
Both had the same 18 holes score of gross 68, four under par.
Another competitor who came up with an under par round of gross 70 was M Saqib of Lahore Garrison.
At under par rounds of gross 71 are Muhammed Imran (Defence Raya), Shahid Hanif (Gymkhana) and M Abid (Karachi Golf Club). At a score of 72 is Abdul Zahoor of Multan and at gross 73 are M Safdar (Gujranwala), Suleman Akhter (Gymkhana) and Sunny Masih (Gymkhana).
LAHORE: Pakistan’s consistency in the ongoing T20World Cup has impressed former women team captain Sana Mir.In her...
RAWALPINDI: Army and Sui Southern Gas Company played a goalless draw in the 13th Pakistan Premier Football League ...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Asim Khan and Tayyab Aslam moved into the quarterfinals of the 15th CNS International Squash...
LAHORE: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mohsin Khan and Mehran Ibrahim scored centuries against Southern Punjab, while Central...
KARACHI: A hectic international schedule awaits Pakistan hockey after an isolation of about two years.Sources in PHF...
LAHORE: Punjab with four gold medals, one silver and one bronze, and 76 points led the points table of...