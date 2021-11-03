Uzbek security adviser calls on PM

ISLAMABAD: Secretary of the Security Council (National Security Adviser) of Uzbekistan Lt Gen Victor Makhmudov called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday.
National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yousaf and senior officials were present during the meeting. Bilateral issues were discussed during the meeting. While recalling telephonic conversation with the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Prime Minister Imran Khan underlined the importance of enhanced trade and economic linkages, and reiterated Pakistan’s support to regional connectivity.
The prime minister emphasised high-level interaction to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in all areas including economic, trade, investment, energy, security and education sectors. In the regional context, Imran Khan underscored the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan and timely completion of regional infrastructure projects. The prime minister reiterated his invitation to the Uzbek president to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.
Earlier, Victor Makhmudov and Moeed Yusuf signed a historic "Protocol on Joint Security Commission". Victor Makhmudov is on a three-day official visit to Pakistan and will be visiting Torkham border and Pakistan Military Academy.
PESHAWAR: The Frontier Foundation Hematology Services on Tuesday organised camps in different areas of the city to...
KABUL: Following remarks by the former US envoy for Afghan peace Zalmay Khalilzad over the failure of the Afghan peace...
SUKKUR: Journalist Mansoor Mirani was buried in Ghulam Ali Shah graveyard near Pir Jo Goth in Khairpur on Tuesday. In...
SUKKUR: The Larkana Awami Ettehad , a religious and political coalition carried out a protest rally and staged a...
SUKKUR: Chairman Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party Dr Qadir Magsi has said the people are fed up with inflation and...
OKARA: Two dacoits were killed during a police ‘encounter’ here. On a tip-off, A-Division police received an...