PAF thrash Huma Club in PPFL

LAHORE: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) thrashed Huma Club by 5-0 while the match between Navy and Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) ended in a 1-1 draw in the 13th Pakistan Premier Football League at Municipal Stadium, Rawalpindi.
Samad Khan (PAF) got a hattrick against Huma Club as PAF won the match 5-0. At the end of the first half, PAF had a 3-0 lead.
In the 13th minute, Muhammad Waleed scored for PAF. Samad doubled the margin in the 26th minute. The third goal was scored by Muhammad Rizwan in the 37th minute. Another two goals were also scored by Samad in the 59th and 75th minutes for PAF.
In the second match, KRL took 1-0 lead in the first half, but Navy equalised in the second half. Imran Khan scored for KRL and Muhammad Adeel for Navy.
