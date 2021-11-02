At rock bottom

The people of Afghanistan have been facing countless challenges for decades now. Each power that has ruled the country has come only for its vested interest and left the people suffering. After the recent ignominious retreat of the US from Afghanistan, people have been suffering even more. The news that has been circulation regarding the level of abject poverty is heart wrenching. To make ends meet, people are selling whatever little possessions they had.
According to some reports, people are forced to sell of their children to acquire food. Others are taking their lives to escape the misery of their circumstances. Afghanistan is now among the countries facing the worst humanitarian crises. If timely relief is not provided, the situation will further deteriorate. The international community must deliver help before the situation worsens.
Usama Mughal
Kandhkot
