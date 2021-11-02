Over 125 foreign athletes to feature in COAS Taekwondo

RAWALPINDI: Over 125 athletes from 15 different countries are to compete in G-1 Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Pakistan Open International Taekwondo Championship that springs into action here at the Liaquat Gymnasium from November 6.

The occasion will be ideal for the athletes to raise their international ranking by finishing at the top of each category. Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) President Col (r) Muhammad Wasim at a press conference Monday said that around 450 athletes and officials from 15 different countries would gather here during the next two weeks to figure in the competition.

“Some important ranking points will also be on offer besides the importance of the event by itself. This is a golden opportunity for the local athletes to make a name for themselves.” Apart from the host country, athletes from Afghanistan, Albania, Nepal, Jordon, Kazakhstan, Oman, Egypt, Iran, Turkey, Morocco, United Arab Emirates (UAE), El-Salvador, Croatia, and WT Refuge team will be seen in action. India was also invited for the competition.

“We did not receive any response from India so far,” he said. The PTF president rated the event as important for the competitors in the wake of forthcoming mega events.

“The event is important for the budding athletes as improvement in ranking would ensure them easy access into international events in months to come. We expect some exciting competition during the next week.” He hoped that the international exposure would help leading Pakistan athletes prepare well for the forthcoming South Asian Games to be hosted by Pakistan in less than 18 months’ time.