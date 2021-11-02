Charas seized, drug pushers arrested in Mardan

MARDAN: District police and Narcotics Eradication Team (NET) on Monday recovered 23kg charas and arrested 17 proclaimed offenders and 32 drug peddlers.

A spokesman for Mardan Police said that during the search and strike operations conducted in the city and suburban areas of Mardan district, the cops arrested 32 drug pushers and recovered 23kg charas, 645 grams ice, 864 grams heroin and 89 litres liquor.

In addition, the police also arrested 17 men wanted by various police stations of the district.Meanwhile, on the directives of DPO Zahidullah Khan, the traffic cops led by DSP Fazil Khan and traffic in-charge Amjad Khan conducted an operation against encroachments on the Bank Road and Gajju Khan Road.The cops warned the traders not to again encroach on the lands.