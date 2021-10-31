Drug pushers, 14 POs nabbed in Mardan raids

MARDAN: District police have arrested several drug pushers and also have nabbed 14 proclaimed offenders during operations.

A spokesman for Mardan Police said that after receiving a tip-off, the cops raided the hideout of one Rehmat Ali and recovered almost 4kg charas from there. The police said other accomplices of Rehmat Ali would also be arrested soon. Also, the cops conducted raids in the city, Hoti, Sheikh Maltoon, Garikapura, Chura, Jabbar, Takhtbhai and Lundkhwar areas following the directives of District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah Khan.

The cops arrested 14 wanted men and also recovered 24 pistols, three Kalashnikovs, two rifles and hundreds of bullets.

Also, another three drug pushers were arrested and over 2kg charas and 307 grams of ice recovered from their possession.

Vehicles impounded over wheeling: Meanwhile, the traffic cops led by DSP traffic Fazil Khan impounded several unlicensed rickshaws and motorbikes while several youngsters were caught over one-wheeling.

Several vehicles were impounded by the traffic cops over underage driving as well as being unlicensed.