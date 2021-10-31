Austrian diplomat suspected over document leak

VIENNA: A senior Austrian diplomat, sacked earlier this month, is suspected of leaking confidential documents linked to the 2018 Novichok poisoning of a former Russian double agent in England, Austrian media reported on Saturday.

Johannes Peterlik was removed as Austrian ambassador to Indonesia in mid-October and a "judicial procedure" was opened against him, the Austrian foreign ministry told AFP.

The ministry provided no further details. Peterlik was previously the highest ranking civil servant at the ministry from 2018 to 2020.