 
close
Sunday October 31, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Dry, cold weather predicted

October 31, 2021

LAHORE : Partly cloudy weather with dry and cold weather was witnessed in the city here on Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Saturday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped down to -06°C while in Lahore it was 15.7°C and maximum was 30.5°C.