Lawyer shoots ‘robber’ dead in Boat Basin

A lawyer killed a suspected street criminal in Clifton on Saturday.

The Boat Basin police said Advocate Agha Imtiaz opened fire on robbers when they was allegedly trying to flee after robbing him. The firing resulted in the death of one of the robbers on the spot while his accomplices managed to escape the scene.

The police reached the scene and seized the suspect's pistol and motorcycle. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he was identified as Abdul Kareem, 24, son of Jan. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.