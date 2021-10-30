Baton charge of TLP activists: IHC says respect of human rights must

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday observed that respect to human rights is necessary, however, it maintained that following Constitution and maintaining law and order are also imperative. It served notices on respondents on a petition against baton charge of police on activists of banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) during their protest march. Secretary Interior, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) and others were named respondents in the case. Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC heard the case filed by Shuhada Foundation regarding the above matter.

Petitioner’s lawyer Tariq Asad, Advocate, appeared before the court and prayed the bench to declare the baton charge against the protesters as illegal and issue directives for actions against those responsible of violence. Justice Farooq remarked the law did not allow use of power against the citizens.

"What is happening currently is in Punjab province, which does not fall in jurisdiction of IHC but the bench would hear the case as this is a matter related to human rights. The lawyer prayed the court to issue a stay order against police violence on protesters. The court said it would first seek report from the respondents regarding the matter and then would take a decision. The hearing of the case then adjourned till November 2.