NAP implementation only solution to current crisis: PPP leader

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar has slammed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for mishandling the issue of Tehrik-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) protests, and said that implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) is the only solution to resolving the current crisis.

Expressing his concerns over the clashes between the proscribed TLP with law-enforcement personnel, Senator Khokhar said 10 security personnel were martyred in a day: two soldiers of Pakistan army, four policemen in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa were martyred fighting militants while four policemen in Punjab were martyred by the TLP protesters.

“How long will the police and army continue to pay the price for the unwise policies of Islamabad and Rawalpindi?” he questioned. “The misuse of religion and extremist groups for political purposes will always have severe fallout,” he said.

Senator Khokhar asked that when would the state institutions and political parties realise the consequences of misuse of religion and extremist groups. “On this occasion, there is no need for Rangers to be deployed if we remain united and stand with the Punjab police,” he said.

He said the Punjab Police had full capability and the will to deal with the militants and control them. “I stand with Punjab Police, our soldiers and officers at this difficult time and hope they handle this crisis safely,” he said.