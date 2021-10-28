502 dengue fever cases reported in last four days

Islamabad : The number of dengue fever cases from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi has been on a continuous rise even after a significant fall in mercury as in the last four days, as many as 502 patients have been confirmed positive for the infection taking the tally to 4,629 on Wednesday.

Dengue fever, however, has claimed no life from the twin cities in the last four days. It is important that to date, 11 patients have died of the fever during the recent outbreak from the region. All 11 deaths have been reported from the federal capital.

In the last 24 hours, 159 patients have been tested positive for dengue fever from the twin cities through well over 150 patients have been waiting for the final results of their dengue serology. From ICT, 129 patients were reported in the last 24 hours while from Rawalpindi, 30 patients were confirmed positive.

The majority of patients being reported from the region have been from Islamabad Capital Territory as out of a total of 4,629 patients so far reported from the twin cities, 3,206 are from the federal capital, and 1,423 from Rawalpindi.

In the last four days, as many as 339 patients have been reported from ICT and 163 from Rawalpindi showing the outbreak is still hitting hard the population in the federal capital where the most affected areas include rural areas in ICT.

In ICT, as many as 1,881 patients have so far been tested positive for dengue fever from rural areas while 1,325 patients have been reported from the capital’s urban areas. Out of 11 deaths, seven deaths were reported from rural areas and four from urban areas of the federal capital.