7 POs, 35 others arrested in Mardan operations

MARDAN: District police arrested seven proclaimed offenders, one accomplice and 27 other suspects during search and strike operations here on Wednesday.

On the directive of District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah Khan, the cops conducted raids in the precincts of City, Shergarh, Shahbaz Garhi, and Kharaki police stations and arrested seven wanted men while also recovering 10 pistols, one Kalashnikov, 132 bullets, as well as ice and heroin.

Also, the cops traced three persons who displayed weapons on social media in Par Hoti Police Station jurisdiction. The accused, Muhammad Usman, Shahbaz, and Taimur were arrested and two pistols, one Kalashinkov and bullets were recovered from them.

Meanwhile, DPO Dr Zahidullah listened to the problems of police personnel during an orderly room session. On the occasion, the DPO issued directives to quarters concerned for solution to various problems being faced by the cops.