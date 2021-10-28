Shikarpur Police kill 20 most wanted criminals in a month

SUKKUR: The Shikarpur Police on Wednesday killed a wanted criminal in an encounter at Nizam Wahi near Mian Jo Goth. Talking to the media, SSP Shikarpur Tanveer Hussain Tunio said the police acted on a tip off about the presence of the wanted criminal. Sensing danger, criminals resorted to firing at the police. In retaliatory firing by police, one criminal was killed, who was later identified as Leemo Chachar. Police recovered a Kalashnikov from him. The Shikarpur Police have killed 20 most wanted criminals in one month and restored the writ of law, SSP Shikarpur said.