Shikarpur Police kill 20 most wanted criminals in a month

SUKKUR: The Shikarpur Police on Wednesday killed a wanted criminal in an encounter at Nizam Wahi near Mian Jo Goth. Talking to the media, SSP Shikarpur Tanveer Hussain Tunio said the police acted on a tip off about the presence of the wanted criminal. Sensing danger, criminals resorted to firing at the police. In retaliatory firing by police, one criminal was killed, who was later identified as Leemo Chachar. Police recovered a Kalashnikov from him. The Shikarpur Police have killed 20 most wanted criminals in one month and restored the writ of law, SSP Shikarpur said.
MANSEHRA: The police arrested the ringleader of a gang of land grabbers during a raid here on Wednesday. DPO said...
SUKKUR: Two people were killed in as many incidents of robberies in Khairpur and Qambher-Shahdadkot.A motorcyclist,...
SUKKUR: Nine people were killed in different road accidents in Sukkur and Mirpurkhas regions on Wednesday. Two...
BARA: The elders have asked the government to resolve the problems of the Shalobar tribe. Speaking at a press...
ISLAMABAD: The Council of Islamic Ideology has taken strong exception to an incident of displaying women as "hoors"...
ISLAMABAD: With only 1.34 percent positivity ratio, the country witnessed decline in per day positive cases, disease...