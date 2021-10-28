Sexually-abused child dies, two suspects arrested

LAHORE: A two-year-old child reportedly died due to alleged sexual assault in Sattukatla the other day. Child’s mother Kinza Bibi, a resident of Pakpattan, in her complaint before police said two weeks back, she moved to Sattukatla village to live with her foster uncle.

She would leave her two-year old child Alamdar at home for work while her foster uncle’s son Ali Shan, would serve as babysitter. On the day of the incident, when she returned home in the evening, she found her child lying unconscious near a door, undressed without pamper and pajama; Ali was also around. She along with a neighbour took her to the Children Hospital, where doctors pronounced him as brought dead.