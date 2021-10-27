Man from Bannu shot dead

A man was shot dead near Karachi Fisheries within the limits of the Docks police station on Tuesday. Rescuers transported the body of 45-year-old Shahidullah, son of Mir Daud, to the Civil Hospital Karachi for an autopsy. According to the police, the man hailed from Bannu and worked as a boat captain. He was shot once in the head to avenge a murder in Bannu.
Police registered a case against unknown persons on Tuesday for killing a policeman and wounding another in the...
The novel coronavirus claimed four more lives in Sindh during the past 24 hours , taking the death toll to 7,555. The...
The National Counter Terrorism Authority held a meeting with stakeholders and officials of law enforcement agencies...
Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Tuesday demanded that the Sindh government guarantee providing...
Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against unidentified culprits in the case of the murder of a Karachi Metropolitan...
Sindh Assembly opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh has demanded a judicial inquiry into alleged large-scale land...