Man from Bannu shot dead

A man was shot dead near Karachi Fisheries within the limits of the Docks police station on Tuesday. Rescuers transported the body of 45-year-old Shahidullah, son of Mir Daud, to the Civil Hospital Karachi for an autopsy. According to the police, the man hailed from Bannu and worked as a boat captain. He was shot once in the head to avenge a murder in Bannu.