GB can benefit from CPEC by offering skilled force: speaker

ISLAMABAD: Welcoming multiple initiatives of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Sector Support Programme (TVET SSP) and international donors for producing skilled manpower in the region, Speaker Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly Syed Amjad Ali Zaidi on Monday said the region could grab substantial benefits from the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects by providing a skilled workforce that could bring the economic and social development to the local people.

He expressed these remarks while addressing the donors’ conference organised by the Directorate of Technical Education and Skills Development (DTESD), GB, in collaboration with the TVET Sector Support Programme (TVET SSP) in Skardu. The purpose of the event was to ensure sustainability as well as the promotion of TVET programmes in the region through the enhanced collaboration of donors, according to a statement.

Education Minister, GB Raja Azam Khan, Secretary Education Iqbal Hussain Khan, Head of Cooperation of EU Delegation in Pakistan Ovidiu Mic, Head of TVET SSP Iris Cordelia Rotzoll, Director TESD Faizullah Lone and the representatives of donors organisations attended the conference.

The GB speaker said that due to the CPEC projects, the region was witnessing a number of mega economic interventions, especially the construction of dams and roads network. He said the unexplored mineral resources, tourism, trade, renewable energy and emerging IT sector were a huge job market and we can get major benefits from this market by producing a skilled force.