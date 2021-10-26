Ombudsman seeks report on delay in burial of bodies

LAHORE: Ombudsman Punjab Azam Suleman Khan has taken notice of a news item aired on a private channel about delay in burial of 51 unidentified bodies at Mayo Hospital’s morgue.

He subpoenaed the Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department and DIG (Investigations) Lahore and asked them to submit a detailed report on the matter. He directed for providing a complete data of all mortuaries in Punjab, along with their capacity, present status and asked them to bury all such dead bodies according to SOPs.

He took notice of faulty machinery at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology and directed its MS and Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department to get the faulty cardiac machinery repaired.

A summary should be sent to the Punjab government for the replacement of angiographic equipment and all other faulty machines for the provision of the best coronary care. A campaign should also be launched to give awareness to the patients to benefit from such facilities at nearby government hospitals and PIC, advised the Ombudsman.