PPP to hold protests across Sindh against price hike

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has announced holding protest demonstrations throughout Sindh on October 29 against the unprecedented hike in the prices of essential commodities across the country.
A statement issued on Monday quoted PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro as saying that the protests would be held in every district of the province after the Friday prayers. MNAs, MPAs, senators, office-bearers, activists and supporters of the party will attend these demonstrations in large numbers, he added.
Khuhro said the PPP would emerge victorious in the next general elections to restore the truly democratically elected government in the country. He said that owing to the ill-advised policies of the federal government, essential items and services, including medicines, electricity and gas, have gone beyond the people’s reach.
He also said that due to the unbearable inflation as well as the devaluation of the local currency, the people of the country do not want to see Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government to continue.
He advised the Pakistan Democratic Movement to go ahead with the plan of tabling a no-confidence motion in the Punjab Assembly against the provincial government of Usman Buzdar as the first step of getting rid of the anti-people government in the country.
