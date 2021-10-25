International Olive Council okays membership of Pakistan

Rawalpindi: The International Olive Council has formally recognized Pakistan as a member of the council. The council will provide support at all levels and will play a role in introducing Pakistan's olive oil and its products internationally and will help in exporting olive oil.

These views were expressed by Abdul Latif Ghadira, Executive Director, International Olive Council, while presiding over a high-level meeting on the occasion of his visit to Barani Agricultural Research Institute. There is a huge potential to increase the production of olives in Pakistan.

At present, the Government of Pakistan is running several projects for the development of olives, due to which in future Pakistan will not only be self-sufficient in olive production but will also be able to export olives.

Abdul Latif Ghadira lauded the steps taken for cultivation and added that the Centre of Excellence for Olive Research and Training at this institute would be linked with the International Olive Council to assist in modern technology.

As many as 1.5 million olive saplings have been provided to farmers in Pothwar region on a subsidy basis and olives have been planted on 11,000 acres in Pothwar under one scheme. Under the same project, the modern drip irrigation system was also installed at 70% subsidy to solve the problems of olive irrigation.

In addition, olive oil is being supplied to farmers on a stress subsidy basis. The company has developed varieties of olives for cultivation. He further said that research and training is being imparted to the farmers through the first Center for Excellence for Olive Research and Training at Barani Agricultural Research Institute, Chakwal. Executive Director International Olive Council Abdul Latif Ghadira inspected the stress unit and appreciated the quality of oil stress. In addition, he planted an olive tree at the Chakwal Agricultural Research Institute. Khair Mohammad Kakar, Managing Director, Pakistan Oilseed Department Government of Pakistan, Dr. Mohammad Tariq, Project Director, National Project for Olive Promotion, Mohammad Rafiq Dogar, Director Barani Agricultural Research Institute Chakwal, Dr. Azmat Ali Awan Senior Research Officer Pakistan Oil Seed Department, Ramzan Ansar Senior Scientist Olive, Dr. Mohammad Azhar Iqbal Scientific Officer Olive Inam-ul-Haq Horticulturist, Haroon Ahmed, Assistant Director, Agricultural Information, Rawalpindi were also present on the occasion.