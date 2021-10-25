Govt, TLP reach fresh agreement

ISLAMABAD/ LAHORE: The federal government and Tehrik-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Sunday reached a fresh agreement to end the ongoing stalemate and Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed disclosed that 350 workers of the banned outfit had been released so far.

In a tweet, he said: “We have released 350 workers of TLP up till now. We are still waiting to open both sides of road in Muridke as per the decision reached with the TLP.” The interior minister said the government was successful in holding peaceful dialogue with TLP and current situation with protesters would be normalised till Tuesday.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said the PTI-led govt had initiated peaceful dialogue with protesters to send them back peacefully and the nation would get good news soon.

He said the demands of TLP regarding arrested people and other reservations would be addressed on priority, adding that all blocked routes, which were closed due to ongoing wave of protests and sit-ins by the banned TLP, would be unblocked till Tuesday.

He said the government would take all those steps to maintain law and order situation in the country. He said the govt had been tackling all issues with Islamabad protesters ''peacefully'' as it did not want any confrontation and clash with protesters and endeavouring for peaceful solution.

“We strictly believe in the rule of law and stand with true democratic norms,” he added. Official sources said the government had agreed to release TLP Ameer Hafiz Saad Rizvi and other detainees besides withdrawing cases against its activists and removing the party from the ‘banned’ status under fourth schedule. In lieu of that, the TLP had agreed to postpone the demand of expelling the French ambassador and the demand would be routed through the parliamentary resolution and other procedures, sources told The News.

The agreement was reached after a long discussion between a government delegation, led by Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad and TLP Ameer Hafiz Saad Rizvi in the Kot Lakhpat jail, sources added. The government delegation also included officials of interior ministry, police and other departments. It is learnt that Saad Rizvi made initial consultations with other leaders before giving a go ahead to the government regarding the agreement.

The sources said the government delegation sought two-day time to consult the prime minister and relevant departments and officials before finalising and implementing the agreement. It is expected that Saad Rizvi and other detained activists would be released on Wednesday.

The TLP leadership has already halted its long march towards Islamabad near Muridke for the last 24 hours, pending the negotiations with Saad Rizvi and other leaders. The long march would be called off after the government starts implementing the agreement, sources said.