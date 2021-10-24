The language of the heart

Zujajo Sang is a slim yet profound book of poems written by Qudsia Qudsi. These inspirational verses infuse the heart and soul with wisdom. She does not write poems only for their beauty but also uses poetry as a platform for sharing moral code. In Recommending moral code and fair play, she shows her desire to develop a principled world. Even if you are not into poetry, you will love the effortlessness and impact of these poems.

Moreover, if you have ever read poems in the Persian language on morals, you will get a delightful surprise by the nature of these poems. Qudsia Qudsi’s poems cover fair play and moral code to help change the world, from politics to misconduct and community to personality. Through her emotional poetry, she seeks uprightness and fair play in life. Her style of writing is easy-to-read and delightfully rhyming. She covers every topic that one can imagine.

It appears she has seen the unfairness of behavior, deceit, wrongdoing and undergone the pain of suffering. Sufi thought has a great influence on her poems that end in terse sayings that stimulate the readers. If people just act decently and with justice, this world and society would be a better place to live.

Zujajo Sang is an all-embracing and exquisite work of inspirational poetry. It is remarkable how many human emotions, thoughts, and feelings she captures in her poems. She has her finger on the pulse of the human experience. She knows what it means to discover associations, a spiritual journey, and a link with the soul.

Every poem focuses on a facet of human life. As you read, you will find yourself relating to them, particularly if you have lived some of these experiences and felt some of these emotions. I like the poet’s exploration of change. The poems explore multifaceted and beautiful ideas about turning human beings more humane seeking divine guidance. Her word choice and style have a healing effect on the readers.

Poems in Zujajo Sang treat the natural world as something marvelous and a blessing, something to be cared for and loved. The poet speaks the language of her heart. She gives readers the observation of life as we are all living it. The personal pleasure and grief it entails, and how it becomes beautiful for some embracing reform.

Qudsia Qudsi’s poems explore multifaceted ideas about making human beings more humane seeking divine guidance. This book contains a set of thought-provoking and introspective poems. Hers is the kind of poetry that elevates and informs concurrently. Qudsia Qudsi poetry is a graceful journey through the life of a woman on a quest for love in all its forms. If you are a fan of quartets, you will not want to miss her poetry.