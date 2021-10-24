Dispute over cutting trees claims four lives

PARACHINAR: Four people were killed and seven others sustained injuries on Saturday when members of two tribes exchanged fire on account of a dispute over cutting trees from a jungle in Kurram tribal district, police said.

District Police Officer Tahir Iqbal said the dispute between Gedo and Pewar tribes led to a clash in which both sides used heavy and small arms. The clash started on Saturday morning and was continuing unabated till the filing of this report.

The exchange of fire left four people dead and seven others wounded The member of a local jirga making efforts for a ceasefire was among the injured.

The slain persons were identified as Syed Ali Turi, Mohammad Hassan Turi, Syed Nazeer Mangal and Sakhi Mangal.

The injured included Wilayat Turi, Zameen Ali Turi, Mohammad Alam Jan Turi, Sebedar Nasir Turi, Mohammad Younas Mangal, Rahim Shah Mangal and Najeeb Mangal. A local jirga was making efforts to broker a ceasefire.