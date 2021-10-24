Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on October 20 that the prices of essential commodities, such as wheat, sugar, pulses, and vegetables, have declined, and this trend would continue. One wonders if he was truly talking about conditions in Pakistan.
The reality is that prices of all these food items, including edible oil, continue to rise every day. This is the reason that Prime Minister Imran Khan is considering giving relief to people by the way of expanding subsidy schemes under the Ehsaas program. But it may be too little too late. The PTI-led government’s economic team is failing miserably. It needs to understand that it is imperative to control high inflation by adopting necessary measures without further delay.
Hussain Siddiqui
Islamabad
