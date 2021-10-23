Four Pak players to feature in international squash events next month

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Rafi Khan, Tayyab Aslam, Ahsan Ayaz, and Salman Saleem will feature in four international squash events next month.
Rafi is to feature in the $5000 Gatineau PSA Challenger scheduled in Gatineau, Canada, from November 3-7.
Ahsan will participate in the $10,000 Guatemala Open Squash PSA Tournament scheduled in Guatemala from November 17-21.
