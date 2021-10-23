IHC disposes of plea in Noor Mukadam case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday disposed of a petition of Zahir Jaffar’s parents against the indictment of the accused by a trial court in the Noor Mukadam murder case. At the outset of the hearing, the petitioners’ lawyer Raja Rizwan Abbasi requested the court to grant permission to withdraw the case against the decision of the trial court. The court accepted the request and disposed of the case filed by Zakir Jaffar. Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case.
SUKKUR: The tradition of ‘Karo Kari’ took lives of three more women, including a student of class-VIII, in three...
SUKKUR: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz on Friday took out a protest rally against the unprecedented rise in...
SUKKUR: A woman has accused her in-laws of trying to illegally occupy her 140 acres of agricultural land and...
SUKKUR: Four people were killed and 30 injured in three different road accidents in various parts of Sindh on Friday.A...
KARACHI: A ceremony was held in Karachi to mark the 70 years of successful diplomatic bilateral relations between two...
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Medical Commission President, Dr Arshad Taqi, on Friday said the provinces were free to...