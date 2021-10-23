IHC disposes of plea in Noor Mukadam case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday disposed of a petition of Zahir Jaffar’s parents against the indictment of the accused by a trial court in the Noor Mukadam murder case. At the outset of the hearing, the petitioners’ lawyer Raja Rizwan Abbasi requested the court to grant permission to withdraw the case against the decision of the trial court. The court accepted the request and disposed of the case filed by Zakir Jaffar. Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case.