Sealed roads in twin cities throw life in disarray

Rawalpindi: In fear of protest rallies of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and banned Tehreek Labaik Pakistan (TLP), the local administrations of Rawalpindi and Islamabad closed all entry and exit points with heavy containers, trucks and trailers creating worst kind of difficulties for common citizens here on Friday.

Pedestrians could not move easily due to closing of all entry and exit points around the twin cities. The office goers and school going children could not reach their destinations due to road blockades. There was a thin presence of students in private and public educational institutions because parents were worried due the situation.

Metro Bus Service (MBS) here in Rawalpindi and Islamabad was from Saddar to IJP Metro Station on IJ Principal Road was suspended for an indefinite period while Private Service Vehicles (PSVs) were also short on all routes due to a fearful situation. MBS plied buses from A heavy contingent of police was present every nook and corner of city to control law and order situation. All metro stations were packed with well-equipped police officials on the occasion.

All markets on Murree Road from Saddar to Faizabad were completely closed while some banks and petrol pumps also remained shut due to the situation. The Faizabad Interchange was like a ‘Red Zone’ where officials of law enforcement agencies completely occupied it from all sides. The motorists coming from Murree, Lahore and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could not reach Faizabad because all ways were completely closed from all sides.

The local administration not only closed all exit and entry points of Rawalpindi city but also closed T-Chowk, Soan Bridge, Tarnol and Kashmir Highway as well from both sides with containers and barbed wires.

All kinds of common and serious patients could not reach hospitals. Even ambulances could not reach hospitals due to blockages of all entry and exit points. The routine of Rawalpindi and Islamabad came to a standstill. The shops and markets on Murree Road from Saddar to Faizabad, Raja Bazaar, City Saddar Road, Peshawar Road besides internal link roads remained closed throughout the day. As part of security step, the network signals in some of the sensitive areas were also suspended.

The Punjab government has formed a committee comprising of Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat and Prosecution Minister Chaudhry Zaheeruddin for talks with the banned TLP for cancellations of long march. Rawalpindi traders have announced ‘dharna’ against inflation here at Faizabad on October 25.