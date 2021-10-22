 
Friday October 22, 2021
Dr. Yousuf Kushk expresses grief over Dr. Ajmal Niazi’s demise

National
October 22, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) Chairman Dr. Yousuf Kushk expressed sorrow and grief over the demise of eminent writer, poet, columnist and educationist Dr. Ajmal Niazi.

