Two Covid-19 deaths, 41 cases in twin cities

RAWALPINDI: Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has claimed two more lives from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from the twin cities to 2,128 while a total of 41 new patients have been reported positive for the illness from the region taking the tally to 142,473 on Thursday. Data collected by ‘The News’ reveals that the number of active cases of COVID-19 present in ICT dropped down to 479 on Thursday which is the lowest number of active cases on a day in the last 13 months. Earlier the number of active cases from the federal capital dropped down to below 500 in September last year. It is also encouraging that the number of active cases from ICT and Rawalpindi district combined has been recorded as less than 1,000 on Wednesday.