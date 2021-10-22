Another cop martyred in Peshawar attack

PESHAWAR: Another policeman was martyred in an attack by armed men in the limits of the Mathra Police Station here on Thursday. An official said the traffic police official Mohibullah was shot by unidentified attackers in the limits of Mathra Police Station when he was returning after performing polio security duty in Nasir Bagh. He was rushed to hospital but succumbed to injuries.

Officials said a search operation was launched in the area for the attack. Police started an investigation to find out if it was a targeted attack or there was some other motive behind the incident.

The funeral prayer for the martyred cop was offered at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines. A few days ago, an assistant sub-inspector of the traffic police, Nauman Khan, lost his life in an attack while on way from home in Urmar to his office.

Besides, a Sikh Hakeem, Satnam Singh, was murdered in his clinic on Charsadda Road some days back. The group behind both the attacks is yet to be traced. Meanwhile, three alleged members of Daesh (IS) were killed during an encounter with the Counter-Terrorism Department in Shahpur on Wednesday night.

The officials said the CTD officials conducted an intelligence-based raid over a hideout in the limits of the Shahpur Police Station but they opened fire.

"During the exchange of fire, three terrorists associated with the IS were killed while two or three others escaped," said an official. The slain terrorists were stated to be involved in various attacks.