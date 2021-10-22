‘Seerat’ conference held at NUML

Islamabad : Two-day national ‘Seerat’ Conference concluded at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) on Thursday. Departments of Arabic and Islamic Studies jointly organised the ‘Seerat-un-Nabi’ (Pace Be upon Him) Conference.

NUML Rector Major General (r) Muhammad Jaffar Hi(M) was the chief guest while Prof. Dr. Tufail Hashmi, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Hammad Lakhvi and Dr. Habib ur Rehman Asim were the guest speakers on the first session of the conference. Director General, NUML/Pro-Rector Resources Brig Syed Nadir Ali, Pro-Rector Acad Prof. Dr. Safeer Awan, Pro-Rector Research Dr. Zubair Iqbal Ghouri, deans, directors, HoDs, faculty members and large number of students also attended the conference.

Guest speakers highlighted the various aspects of the ‘Seerat’ of Hazrat Muhammad (Pace Be upon Him) and stressed that act upon the ‘Seerat’ is the key to success for the Ummat. They are of the view that mere describing the ‘Seerat’ with tongue is not enough we must act on it and tells the world through our actions that we are the followers of Holy Prophet (Pace Be upon Him).

Earlier, Pro-Rector Acad Prof. Dr. Safeer Awan briefed the audience about the conference and hoped that during the session audience will learn some new aspects of ‘Seerat’. He said that NUML is celebrating ‘Ashra-i-Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen’ in which alongwith two days conference, ‘Naatia Mushaira’ and Urdu debating competition on ‘Seerat’ will also be organised in the lateral part of the week. At the end NUML Rector Major General (r) Muhammad Jaffar Hi(M) thanked all the guests and expressed his views to adopt some aspects of ‘Seerat’ in our lives.

NUML rector said that along with compulsory ‘Ibadaat’, we must adopt the 'Sunnah' of our beloved Prophet (Pace Be upon Him) who taught us about every aspect of life. Rector further said that we must learn from the ‘seerat’ that how to behave with the people around and what are the key teachings of Holy Prophet (Pace Be upon Him) to live in a society. NUML rector presented shields to the guests.