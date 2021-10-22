CDA installs trackers in environment wing vehicles

Islamabad Capital Development Authority (CDA) has installed trackers and wireless system in vehicles to further improve the performance of environment department.

Initially, modern tracking systems have been installed in 66 vehicles and tractors of Environment Department, while the installation process is in full swing in the remaining vehicles, more than fifty wireless sets have been handed over to the concerned staff for testing while five sets have also been set aside for the supervision of vehicles, tankers and tractors and their staff, all these matters are being monitored from the control room set up in the environment department. In this regard the Department of Environment has also distributed duties among the relevant staff at different times

It should be noted that these measures will not only monitor the vehicles and staff in the field staff performance, but will also improve efficiency.