Two killed in factory boiler blast

LAHORE: Two people were killed and valuables worth millions of rupees gutted in a factory boiler explosion on Multan Road in Gulshan-e-Iqbal police limits here on Thursday.

Rescue 1122 shifted the victims to hospital and controlled the fire. The incident created panic in the locality. Huge flames of explosion were captured on camera and went viral. Rescue 1122 official said boiler of a soft drink manufacturing factory had exploded with a huge blast in Awan Town. The blast was so huge that its sound was heard at a distance of five kilometres and it broke down windowpanes of nearby building.

At least six fire trucks, three rescue vehicles, three ambulances and 35 rescuers were moved to the site soon after the emergency call. The firefighters controlled the fire after hectic efforts continued for over four hours. Later, cooling process was launched.

An initial report submitted to commissioner Lahore shows that victim Ismaeel was passing by on a bike. He lost control of his bike due to the blast and rammed into a tractor-trolley and died on the spot. The factory manager identified as Yasin, 55, had received 70pc burn injuries as he jumped from the rooftop. He succumbed to burns in hospital.

The chief minister has sought a report from commissioner Lahore and secretary labour about the incident of fire. He ordered for identifying the cause for fire, adding that action should be initiated against those responsible for the negligence. The CM also condoled the death of a labourer and extended sympathies to the heirs.

fire: A fire broke out in a hotel room at Safanwala Chowk Mozang on Thursday. Cause of fire was said to be short circuit. On being informed, the firefighters rushed to the spot and doused the fire. No casualty was reported in the fire incident.

tortured to death: A 25-year-old woman was tortured to death allegedly by her husband in Harbanspura police limits here on Thursday.

The victim identified as Amina married accused Danish five years ago. The accused would subject her to severe torture, starve her and did not let her see her family members. Two days back she was admitted to Gulab Devi Hospital after her condition deteriorated due to torture. The victim died on October 20. Police arrested the suspect and registered a case against him.

Robbers kill youth: Robbers killed a 25-year-old man when offered resistance in the Shahdara police limits on Thursday.

The victim has been identified as Umar, a resident of Narang Mandi. He was returning home on foot after appearing before Ferozwala court. As he reached near Kot Shahab Uddin, two robbers intercepted him and demanded valuables. On offering resistance, the armed men opened firing. As a result, the victim received bullet injury on his eye and died on the spot. Police collected forensic evidences and have started investigations into the incident keeping in view all aspects including murder over enmity, dacoity murder and honour killing. Police have removed the body to the morgue.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 1,121 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 14 people died, whereas 1,172 were injured. Out of this, 686 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 486 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.