 
close
Friday October 22, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Barbados to replace British Queen

World
AFP
October 22, 2021

MIAMI: Barbados has elected its first president, a key step in preparations to become a republic and remove Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II as head of state of the Caribbean island. Sandra Mason, the current governor-general, is set to be sworn in as president on November 30, the country’s 55th anniversary of independence from Britain.

More From World
More From Latest