Anti-polio campaign in Mardan

MARDAN: As many as 2800 cops have been deployed to provide security to vaccination teams during the anti-polio campaign beginning today (Thursday).
A spokesman for Mardan Police said that District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah chaired a meeting on security of polio vaccinators at his office. The DPO took stock of the situation and said that besides the deployment of 2800 police personnel for security of polio vaccination teams, snap-checking, mobile patrolling and additional checkpoints would also be ensured in the district.
