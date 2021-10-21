Railways holds Eid Milad events

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways, like the rest of the country, celebrated Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with great devotion and enthusiasm. A central function was organised at the Railway Headquarters Office, Lahore, in which the well-known Mufti Abdul Basir delivered his special address.

Railways CEO Nisar Ahmad Memon graced the occasion as the chief guest. In his address, Mufti Abdul Basir, while shedding light on the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), said that the success of this world and the hereafter lies in following the commands of Allah and His Messenger (PBUH). Our faith is not perfect until we all value the sanctity and honour of our Prophet (PBUH) above everything else in the world. He said that it is in the interest of all of us to promote peace, tolerance and religious harmony and to follow the good example of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). At the end of the ceremony, special prayers were offered for national security and development of railways.

The divisional offices and railway stations, including the Railway Headquarters Office, were decorated with beautiful decorative lights and colourful electric lamps.