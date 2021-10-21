At any cost

The Kisan Portal is a special category in the Pakistan Citizens’ Portal launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan for farmers. It aims to help small and voiceless farmers to talk to powerful people. It has been noted that most farmers own small plots of land and their problems never reach the people in power. Sugarcane farmers especially are treated shamefully.
The sugar mills make them wait in long lines when they take their sugarcane there, which obviously results in a loss for the farmers as the canes start losing juice bringing the farmers negotiation power down. The greater the stock at risk, the lower down they stand at the negotiation table. However, the PTI government is trying help these farmers. After farmers receive fair pay, productivity will obviously increase. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision to empower the underprivileged people across the country through the Kisan Card, which enables small farmers get money directly, and the Kisan Portal is laudable.
Muna Manzoor Kalatuki
Kalatuk
